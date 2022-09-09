Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 9

Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 42 Treynor 34
Atlantic 26 Shenandoah 0
Earlham 55 Sidney 6
Stanton/Essex 34 East Union 24
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 42 Treynor 34
Atlantic 26 Shenandoah 0
Earlham 55 Sidney 6
Stanton/Essex 34 East Union 24
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble securing their second Corner Conference win of the season, winning 3-0 at Essex Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Shenandoah freshman defensive back Treyten Foster intercepted three passes, leading a Shenandoah defense that gave up just one touchdown in a …
The Shenandoah Fillies earned their second straight Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball sweep to start the season Thursday, Sept. 1, at Creston.
Thursday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls won all five of their matches Saturday, Sept. 3, to capture the Clarinda Volleyball Tournament championship.
The Shenandoah Fillies lost a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball match for the first time in their third time out this season, 3-1 at Harlan Tue…
Saturday Scoreboard
Southwest Valley quarterback Evan Timmerman rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns as the Timberwolves rolled past Sidney 35-0 in the Class A…
A late passing touchdown from Joshua Martin to Nolan Grebin produced Stanton/Essex’s only points in a 42-6 loss at Fremont-Mills Friday, Sept. 2.
The Sidney Cowboys had two athletes compete at the Treynor Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 6.