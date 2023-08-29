Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Lenox 2 Clarinda 1 (21-25, 31-29, 15-11)
Clarinda 2 Mount Ayr 0 (25-17, 25-22)
Stanton 2 Clarinda 1 (20-25, 25-12, 15-11)
Essex 3 North Nodaway 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-23)
It was a milestone night for an Essex senior although the Trojanette volleyball team lost a pair of matches Thursday, Aug. 24, in East Mills.
The high school football season begins Friday, and for the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams it’s a big rivalry game as the Mustangs and …
Friday Scoreboard
Treyton Schaapherder opened the cross country season in grand fashion Saturday, Aug. 26, in Glenwood, outdueling Glenwood’s Bryant Keller for …
CLARINDA – The Page County Super Bowl trophy is staying in Clarinda for another season after the Cardinals earned a dominant 46-7 home win ove…