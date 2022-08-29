Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Aug. 29

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Essex 3 North Nodaway 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Essex 3 North Nodaway 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Shenandoah football team makes the trip to Missouri Valley to start the 2022 season Friday.
The Sidney Cowgirls open the 2022 season in the preseason volleyball rankings.
Two Shenandoah sophomores will get a chance to play volleyball overseas next summer.
The Sidney Cowgirls started their volleyball season with three 2-0 victories at a quad, hosted by Tri-Center on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Thursday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
The Essex volleyball team dropped two matches by a score of 2-0 to Bedford and Riverside in the season opening matches for the Trojanettes, pl…
Friday Scoreboard
The Essex Trojanettes lost a pair of matches including their Corner Conference opener on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Southwest Valley High School.
Andreas Buttry led a group of three Sidney Cowboys at the Auburn (Neb.) Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25.