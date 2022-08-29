 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Aug. 29

  • Updated
Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

Monday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Essex 3 North Nodaway 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16)

