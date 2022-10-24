Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Oct. 24

Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Class 1A Region 2 semifinal
Sidney 3 East Mills 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryan Clark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today