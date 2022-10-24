 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Oct. 24

Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Monday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Class 1A Region 2 semifinal 

Sidney 3 East Mills 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)

