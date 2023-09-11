Monday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Red Oak Invitational
1. Clarinda 31 - Raenna Henke won the race. Elaina Hesse was 5th and Riley King 6th.
Shenandoah No Team Score - Hailey Egbert finished 2nd
East Atchison Invitational
Essex No Team Score - Ella Sandahl finished 7th.
Sidney No Team Score - Alexis Barrett finished 10th.
Boys Cross Country
Red Oak Invitational
1. Clarinda 20 - Treyton Schaapherder won the race. Kyle Wagoner was 2nd, Alex Lihs 4th and Hayden Hash 5th.
2. Shenandoah 57 - Luke Daoust and Hunter Kellogg finished 6th and 7th.
East Atchison Invitational
Essex No Team Score - Tony Racine finished 3rd to lead the Trojans.
Sidney No Team Score - Carter Buttry finished 8th to lead the Cowboys.
Volleyball
Essex 3 Hamburg 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-9, 25-11
Essex 2 Diagonal 0 (25-14, 25-11)