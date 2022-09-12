 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 12

  • Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Red Oak Invitational

1. Clarinda 19 - Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter were  the top three. Callie King finished 5th. 

4. Shenandoah 111 - Hailey Egbert finished 6th. 

East Atchison Invitational

Essex - No team score - Riley King finished 7th

Boys Cross Country

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Red Oak Invitational

2. Clarinda 35 - Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were the top two finishers. 

4. Shenandoah 91 - led by Damien Little Thunder (13th)

People are also reading…

East Atchison Invitational

Essex - No team score - Tony Racine finished 7th

Sidney - No team score - led by Flynt Bell (23rd)

Volleyball

Essex 3 Hamburg 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-13)

Diagonal 2 Essex 0 (25-20, 25-21)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sidney volleyball sweeps Essex

Sidney volleyball sweeps Essex

The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble securing their second Corner Conference win of the season, winning 3-0 at Essex Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Recommended for you