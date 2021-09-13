Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 13

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Red Oak Meet
1. Clarinda 18 - Mayson Hartley (21:50), Raenna Henke (23:23) and Ashlyn Eberly (24:09) were overall top three.
2. Shenandoah 60 - led by Hailey Egbert (5th in 24:45)
East Atchison Meet
Sidney No Team Score - led by Makenna Laumann (7th in 26:34)
Boys Cross Country
Red Oak Meet
1. Clarinda 30 - led by Kyle Wagoner (2nd in 18:55)
2. Shenandoah 43 - led by Alex Razee (4th in 19:32)
East Atchison Meet
3. Sidney 53 - led by Cole Jorgenson (1st in 18:02)
Volleyball
Diagonal 3 Essex 0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-14) - Olivia Baker had five kills, two blocks and three aces
