Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Heartland Christian 3 Essex 1 (25-19, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20)
Stanton/Essex’s football game against East Mills Friday will carry added meaning for the Essex, Stanton and East Mills communities.
The Clarinda cross country teams swept the championships at the Paul Fish Cross Country Invitational, held Monday, Sept. 11, at the Red Oak Co…
The Sidney Cowboys narrowly missed a meet victory Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Southwest Valley Cross Country Invitational, held at Lake Icaria.
SHENANDOAH – It was a happy Homecoming in Shenandoah as the Mustangs rolled to a 53-6 win over Missouri Valley Friday, Sept. 15.
The Essex Trojanettes earned a pair of volleyball wins Monday, Sept. 11, in Diagonal.