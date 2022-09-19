Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 19

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Heartland Christian 3 Essex 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-22)
Saturday Scoreboard
Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the boys field and Trojanette freshman Riley King was eighth at the Southwest Valley…
MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls took sole possession of the Corner Conference lead Tuesday, Sept. 13, rallying for a 3-2 win at East Mills.
Stanton/Essex gave Nolan Grebin most of the snaps at quarterback and he threw for four touchdowns in a 34-24 Viking home win over East Union F…
Thursday Scoreboard
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery explains how he ended up in a video trolling Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Essex Trojanettes were right there in a couple sets in a home Corner Conference volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 13, against Fremont-Mills.…
The Sidney Cowgirls earned possibly their most impressive win of the young season Thursday, Sept. 8, beating defending state champion Falls Ci…