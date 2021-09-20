Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 20

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Essex 3 Heartland Christian 2 (25-13, 21-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-6)
SIDNEY – Momentum can turn quickly in the sport of volleyball and the Sidney Cowgirls were the benefactor of a quick change in their favor in …
SIDNEY – The Sidney football team already had a tough draw with Earlham coming in for their home opener Friday, Sept. 10. Add to that the Cowb…
Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson beat the field by more than a minute in winning the Tarkio cross country meet Monday, Sept. 13.
The Sidney Cowgirls rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn what could prove to be an incredibly important 3-2 win at Stanton Thursday, Sept. 2.
The Shenandoah Fillies won a three-set match over Stanton to advance to its home tournament final Saturday, Sept. 11, but lost 2-0 to Missouri…
The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams both won their second consecutive meet championship Monday, Sept. 13, at Red Oak’s Paul Fish C…
