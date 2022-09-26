Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 26

Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-10)
Boys Cross Country
Rock Port Invitational
Sidney - No team score. Led by Will Bryant (42nd)
Monday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-10)
Boys Cross Country
Rock Port Invitational
Sidney - No team score. Led by Will Bryant (42nd)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Sidney Cowgirls gave up a total of nine points in rolling to a 3-0 Corner Conference volleyball win at Hamburg Thursday, Sept. 22.
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah football team turned the ball over nine times and had no answer for whoever Clarke put on the field as the Indians…
The Sidney volleyball team didn’t drop a set in pool play, but lost to a familiar foe in the semifinals of the Bedford Tournament Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Sidney Cowgirls are the top seed in next week’s Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament.
Friday Scoreboard
Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the Class B Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 20, on…
The Shenandoah Fillies had two very different results, but both ended in losses Tuesday, Sept. 20, at a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball trian…
The Shenandoah boys finished fourth and the Shenandoah girls sixth at the Tri-Center Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 22, at Quail R…
Saturday Scoreboard
The Mount Ayr Raiders scored 42 first quarter points and coasted from there in a 56-6 win over Sidney Friday, Sept. 23, in Class A District 7 play.