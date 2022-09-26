 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 26

Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

Monday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Corner Conference Tournament

East Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-10)

Boys Cross Country

Rock Port Invitational

Sidney - No team score. Led by Will Bryant (42nd)

