Saturday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Glenwood Invitational
4. Clarinda 74 - Raenna Henke finished second to lead the Cardinals.
Shenandoah No Team Score - Hailey Egbert was fifth to lead the Fillies.
Essex No Team Score - Ella Sandahl was 76th to lead the Trojanettes.
Boys Cross Country
Glenwood Invitational
2. Clarinda 67 - Treyton Schaapherder won the meet. Kyle Wagoner was third.
8. Shenandoah 195 - Luke Daoust was 20th to lead the Mustangs.
Essex No Team Score - Tony Racine was 29th to lead the Trojans.
Volleyball
Lenox Tournament
Bedford 2 Essex 0 (21-7, 21-17)
Interstate-35 2 Essex 1 (21-17, 11-21, 15-5)
Lenox 2 Essex 0 (21-6, 21-8)
Creston 2 Essex 0 (21-8, 21-9)
Essex 2 Diagonal 0 (21-12, 21-12)