Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Glenwood Invitational

4. Clarinda 74 - Raenna Henke finished second to lead the Cardinals.

Shenandoah No Team Score - Hailey Egbert was fifth to lead the Fillies.

Essex No Team Score - Ella Sandahl was 76th to lead the Trojanettes.

Boys Cross Country

Glenwood Invitational

2. Clarinda 67 - Treyton Schaapherder won the meet. Kyle Wagoner was third.

8. Shenandoah 195 - Luke Daoust was 20th to lead the Mustangs.

Essex No Team Score - Tony Racine was 29th to lead the Trojans.

Volleyball

Lenox Tournament

Bedford 2 Essex 0 (21-7, 21-17)

Interstate-35 2 Essex 1 (21-17, 11-21, 15-5)

Lenox 2 Essex 0 (21-6, 21-8)

Creston 2 Essex 0 (21-8, 21-9)

Essex 2 Diagonal 0 (21-12, 21-12)