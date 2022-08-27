Fall Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Aug. 27

Saturday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Glenwood Invitational
4. Clarinda 75 - Raenna Henke finished 3rd and Mayson Hartley 5th
Shenandoah - No team score - led by Hailey Egbert (15th)
Essex - No team score - led by Riley King (16th)
Boys Cross Country
Glenwood Invitational
4. Clarinda 113 - Treyton Schaapherder finished 5th and Kyle Wagoner 6th
9. Shenandoah 223 - led by Alex Razee (8th)
Essex - No team score - led by Tony Racine (41st)
Volleyball
AHSTW Tournament
East Mills 2 Essex 0 (21-12, 21-10)
Riverside 2 Essex 0 (21-7, 21-7)
Atlantic 2 Essex 0 (21-8, 21-4)
AHSTW 2 Essex 1 (14-21, 22-20, 15-13)
Harlan Tournament
Sidney 2 Underwood 0 (21-11, 21-11)
Sidney 2 Glenwood 1 (19-21, 21-15, 15-9)
Sidney 2 Logan-Magnolia 0 (21-5, 21-14)
Semifinal: Missouri Valley 2 Sidney 0 (21-14, 21-13)
3rd place: Glenwood 2 Sidney 0 (22-20, 21-11)