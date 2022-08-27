 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Aug. 27

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Glenwood Invitational

4. Clarinda 75 - Raenna Henke finished 3rd and Mayson Hartley 5th

Shenandoah - No team score - led by Hailey Egbert (15th)

Essex - No team score - led by Riley King (16th)

Boys Cross Country

Glenwood Invitational

4. Clarinda 113 - Treyton Schaapherder finished 5th and Kyle Wagoner 6th

9. Shenandoah 223 - led by Alex Razee (8th)

Essex - No team score - led by Tony Racine (41st)

Volleyball

AHSTW Tournament

East Mills 2 Essex 0 (21-12, 21-10)

Riverside 2 Essex 0 (21-7, 21-7)

Atlantic 2 Essex 0 (21-8, 21-4)

AHSTW 2 Essex 1 (14-21, 22-20, 15-13)

Harlan Tournament

Sidney 2 Underwood 0 (21-11, 21-11)

Sidney 2 Glenwood 1 (19-21, 21-15, 15-9)

Sidney 2 Logan-Magnolia 0 (21-5, 21-14)

Semifinal: Missouri Valley 2 Sidney 0 (21-14, 21-13)

3rd place: Glenwood 2 Sidney 0 (22-20, 21-11)

