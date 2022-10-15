Fall Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Oct. 15

Saturday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Lewis Central Tournament
Sidney 2 Glenwood 1 (21-13, 19-21, 15-10)
Lewis Central 2 Sidney 0 (21-19, 21-15)
Treynor 2 Sidney 0 (21-9, 21-13)
5th place match: Stanton 2 Sidney 1 (21-15, 19-21, 15-7)
