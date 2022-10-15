 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Oct. 15

  • 0
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Saturday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Lewis Central Tournament

Sidney 2 Glenwood 1 (21-13, 19-21, 15-10)

Lewis Central 2 Sidney 0 (21-19, 21-15)

Treynor 2 Sidney 0 (21-9, 21-13)

5th place match: Stanton 2 Sidney 1 (21-15, 19-21, 15-7)

