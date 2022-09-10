Fall Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Sept. 10

Saturday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Shenandoah Tournament
Shenandoah 2 Fremont-Mills 0 (21-18, 21-15)
Shenandoah 2 Bedford 0 (21-7, 21-13)
Semifinal: Lenox 2 Shenandoah 1 (18-21, 21-17, 16-14)
3rd place: Shenandoah 2 Fremont-Mills 1 (19-21, 21-17, 15-11)
The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble securing their second Corner Conference win of the season, winning 3-0 at Essex Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Shenandoah freshman defensive back Treyten Foster intercepted three passes, leading a Shenandoah defense that gave up just one touchdown in a …
The Shenandoah Fillies earned their second straight Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball sweep to start the season Thursday, Sept. 1, at Creston.
Thursday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls won all five of their matches Saturday, Sept. 3, to capture the Clarinda Volleyball Tournament championship.
The Shenandoah Fillies lost a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball match for the first time in their third time out this season, 3-1 at Harlan Tue…
Southwest Valley quarterback Evan Timmerman rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns as the Timberwolves rolled past Sidney 35-0 in the Class A…
Saturday Scoreboard
A late passing touchdown from Joshua Martin to Nolan Grebin produced Stanton/Essex’s only points in a 42-6 loss at Fremont-Mills Friday, Sept. 2.
Saturday Preview