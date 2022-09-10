 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Sept. 10

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Shenandoah Tournament

Shenandoah 2 Fremont-Mills 0 (21-18, 21-15)

Shenandoah 2 Bedford 0 (21-7, 21-13)

Semifinal: Lenox 2 Shenandoah 1 (18-21, 21-17, 16-14)

3rd place: Shenandoah 2 Fremont-Mills 1 (19-21, 21-17, 15-11)

