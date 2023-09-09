Saturday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Shenandoah Tournament - Shenandoah wins tournament
Shenandoah 2 Fremont-Mills 0 (21-13, 21-4)
Shenandoah 2 Bedford 0 (21-8, 21-14)
Shenandoah 2 Lenox 0 (21-13, 21-7)
Shenandoah 2 Missouri Valley 0 (21-11, 21-7)
