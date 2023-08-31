Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Shenandoah 3 Creston 1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16)
Lewis Central 3 Clarinda 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14)
Mount Ayr 3 Essex 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-19)
Stanton 3 Sidney 1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20)
It was a milestone night for an Essex senior although the Trojanette volleyball team lost a pair of matches Thursday, Aug. 24, in East Mills.
The Clarinda Cardinals managed just one win at a quad Monday, Aug. 28, in Lenox.
Treyton Schaapherder opened the cross country season in grand fashion Saturday, Aug. 26, in Glenwood, outdueling Glenwood’s Bryant Keller for …
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Page County Super Bowl trophy is staying in Clarinda for another season after the Cardinals earned a dominant 46-7 home win ove…