Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 14
  • Updated
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Hawkeye 10 Conference meet at Glenwood

3. Clarinda 84 - led by Mayson Hartley (5th in 19:49)

10. Shenandoah 239 - led by Christene Johnson (29th in 21:35)

Mount Ayr meet

Sidney No Team Score - led by Makenna Laumann (23rd in 24:21)

Boys Cross Country

Hawkeye 10 Conference meet at Glenwood

5. Clarinda 145 - led by Kyle Wagoner (8th in 16:54)

6. Shenandoah 152 - led by Alex Razee (10th in 17:06)

Mount Ayr meet

8. Sidney 226 - led by Cole Jorgenson  (6th in 18:02)

Volleyball

St. Albert 3 Clarinda 1 (25-18, 24-26, 30-28, 25-12)

Shenandoah 2 Southwest Valley 0 (25-22, 25-9)

Shenandoah 2 Thomas Jefferson 0 (25-12, 26-24)

