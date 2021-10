Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 21

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Class 2A State Qualifying Meet at Southeast Valley

1. Clarinda 62 - state qualifier- led by Mayson Hartley (3rd in 19:45). Other individual state qualifiers were Raenna Henke (7th in 20:33) and Ashlyn Eberly (13th in 21:02)

9. Shenandoah 251 - led by Hailey Egbert (17th in 21:26)

Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Southwest Valley

Sidney No Team Score - led by Marley Shull (19th in 24:01)

Essex No Team Score - led by Tori Sample (27th in 25:51)

Boys Cross Country

Class 2A State Qualifying Meet at Southeast Valley

4. Shenandoah 131 - led by Alex Razee (5th in 17:12, state qualifier)

5. Clarinda 152 - led by Kyle Wagoner (12th in 17:22, state qualifier). Treyton Schaapherder also qualified (14th in 17:23).

Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Southwest Valley