Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 7
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Atlantic Meet

3. Clarinda 98 - led by Mayson Hartley (7th in 20:49)

Shenandoah No Team Score - led by Christene Johnson (27th in 22:23)

Boys Cross Country

Atlantic Meet

5. Clarinda 157 - led by Kyle Wagoner (7th in 17:31)

7. Shenandoah 186 - led by Alex Razee (17th in 18:09)

Volleyball

Clarinda 3 Harlan 1 (23-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-13)

East Atchison 3 Essex 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-11)

