Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 1

Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Lewis Central 3 Clarinda 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-11)
Shenandoah 3 Creston 0 (27-25, 25-16, 27-25)
Sidney 3 Stanton 2 (25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 15-2)
Mount Ayr 3 Essex 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-17)
The Stanton/Essex football team opened its season with a 20-8 road win over Martensdale-St. Marys Friday, Aug. 26.
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowboy defense needed one more stop and they found a way to get it in the final minutes of the season opener Friday, Aug. …
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies made a statement in the Hawkeye 10 Conference in their season-opening volleyball match Tuesday, Aug. 30, d…
The Shenandoah Mustangs started the season in style with four first quarter touchdowns and coasted from there for a 36-24 win at Missouri Vall…
The Sidney volleyball team opened the home portion of their schedule with a comfortable 3-0 win over Johnson-Brock, Nebraska Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The Sidney Cowgirls won their first three matches Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Harlan Tournament, but dropped their last two to finish fourth at …
The Sidney Cowgirls started their volleyball season with three 2-0 victories at a quad, hosted by Tri-Center on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Shenandoah football team makes the trip to Missouri Valley to start the 2022 season Friday.
