Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 Harlan 2 (25-12, 19-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-11)
St. Albert 3 Shenandoah 1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16)
Girls Cross Country
Panorama Meet - official results not yet available
Clarinda - Raenna Henke won the meet.
Southwest Valley Meet
Essex No Team Score - Ella Sandahl finished 5th to lead Essex
Sidney - Alexis Barrett finished 13th to lead Sidney.
Boys Cross Country
Panorama Meet - official results not yet available
Clarinda - Treyton Schaapherder won the meet. Kyle Wagoner finished 2nd.
Southwest Valley Meet
2. Sidney 53 - Carter Buttry finished 5th to lead Sidney
Essex No Team Score - Tony Racine finished 4th to lead Essex.