Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 15

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

 Thursday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Shenandoah 3 St. Albert 2 (25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12)

Harlan 3 Clarinda 1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23)

Girls Cross Country

Panorama Meet

2. Clarinda 74 - Mayson Hartley finished 2nd and Raenna Henke 3rd. 

Southwest Valley Meet

Essex - No team score - Riley King finished 8th 

Boys Cross Country

Panorama Meet

6. Clarinda 171 - Kyle Wagoner finished 8th.

Southwest Valley Meet

Essex - No Team Score - Tony Racine finished 5th. 

Sidney - No Team Score - Flynt Bell finished 26th. 

