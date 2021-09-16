 Skip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 16
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Lewis Central 3 Clarinda 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-14)

Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-14)

North Nodaway 3 Essex 1 (25-12, 25-21, 13-25, 25-17)

Girls Cross Country

Panorama Meet

1. Clarinda 71 (led by Mayson Hartley, 1st in 20:43)

Southwest Valley Meet

Essex No Team Score (led by Tori Sample, 19th in 26:12)

Sidney No Team Score (led by Kandra Laumann, 36th in 30:24)

Boys Cross Country

Panorama Meet

4. Clarinda 111 (led by Kyle Wagoner, 9th in 18:20)

Southwest Valley Meet

5. Sidney 135 (led by Cole Jorgenson, 2nd in 17:58)

Essex No Team Score (led by Tony Racine, 19th in 20:45)

