Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 16

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Lewis Central 3 Clarinda 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-14)
Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-14)
North Nodaway 3 Essex 1 (25-12, 25-21, 13-25, 25-17)
Girls Cross Country
Panorama Meet
1. Clarinda 71 (led by Mayson Hartley, 1st in 20:43)
Southwest Valley Meet
Essex No Team Score (led by Tori Sample, 19th in 26:12)
Sidney No Team Score (led by Kandra Laumann, 36th in 30:24)
Boys Cross Country
Panorama Meet
4. Clarinda 111 (led by Kyle Wagoner, 9th in 18:20)
Southwest Valley Meet
5. Sidney 135 (led by Cole Jorgenson, 2nd in 17:58)
Essex No Team Score (led by Tony Racine, 19th in 20:45)
