Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 22

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Clarinda 3 Creston 1 (25-8, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19)

Sidney 3 Hamburg 0 (25-3, 25-2, 25-4)

Girls Cross Country

Tri-Center Invitational

6. Shenandoah 142 - led by Hailey Egbert (14th)

Nebraska City Invitational

Essex No Team Score - led by Riley King (18th)

Boys Cross Country

Tri-Center Invitational

4. Shenandoah 86 - led by Damien Little Thunder (14th)

Nebraska City Invitational

Essex - No Team Score - led by Tony Racine (18th)

Sidney - No Team Score - led by Flynt Bell (31st)

