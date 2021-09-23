 Skip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 23
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 23

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Lewis Central 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-11)

Clarinda 3 Mount Ayr 0 (25-19, 25-15, 27-25)

Girls Cross Country

Nebraska City Meet

Sidney No Team Score - led by Makenna Laumann (11th in 24:03)

Essex No Team Score - led by Tori Sample (19th in 25:19)

Boys Cross Country

Nebraska City Meet

4. Sidney 61 - led by Cole Jorgenson (5th in 17:49)

Essex No Team Score - led by Tony Racine (13th in 19:12)

