Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 29

  • Updated
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Shenandoah Invitational

2. Clarinda 83 - Mayson Hartley won title. Maya Hunter finished 3rd. 

8. Shenandoah 209 - Hailey Egbert finished 8th. 

Essex No team score - led by Riley King (26th)

Boys Cross Country

Shenandoah Invitational

5. Clarinda 154 - Treyton Schaapherder finished 7th and Kyle Wagoner 8th. 

10. Shenandoah 252 - led by Damien Little Thunder (39th)

Essex No team score - led by Tony Racine (24th)

Sidney No team score - led by Flynt Bell (93rd)

Volleyball

Corner Conference Tournament Championship

Sidney 3 East Mills 2 (25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13)

