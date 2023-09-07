Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Clarinda Invitational
2. Clarinda 40 - Raenna Henke won the meet. Riley King and Elaina Hesse finished 6th and 8th
Shenandoah No Team Score - Hailey Egbert finished 3rd
Essex No Team Score - Ella Sandahl finished 31st
Boys Cross Country
Clarinda Invitational
1. Clarinda 26 - Treyton Schaapherder won the meet. Kyle Wagoner finished 2nd and Alex Lihs 5th
3 Shenandoah 82 - Luke Daoust finished 9th
Essex No Team Score - Tony Racine finished 11th
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 East Mills 0 (25-15, 25-19, 26-24)
Sidney 3 Falls City Sacred Heart 1 (28-26, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21)