Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 9

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Thursday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Sidney 0 (25-15, 25-19, 28-26)
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies opened their volleyball season with an impressive 3-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference win over Denison Thursday, Sept. 2.
Friday Scoreboard
After Sidney football’s first season playing 11-man football in nearly two decades ended without a win last season, this year’s Cowboys made t…
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
Thursday Preview
Thursday Scoreboard
Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns and the Mustang defense shut out Nodaway Valley in the second half…
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams had three athletes each place in the top 10 and the boys placed second and the gi…
Saturday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls won a couple close sets to start the match and that led the way to a 3-0 volleyball sweep at Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Tuesday,…
