Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Cross Country

Shenandoah Early Bird

2. Clarinda 53 - Raenna Henke took 2nd to lead the Cardinals. Riley King and Elaina Hesse were also in the top 10.

Shenandoah No Team Score - Hailey Egbert finished 3rd

Essex No Team Score - Ella Sandahl finished 27th

Plattsmouth Invitational

Sidney No Team Score - Alexis Barrett was 36th

Boys Cross Country

Shenandoah Early Bird

1. Clarinda 27 - Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner finished 1-2 for the Cardinals. Hayden Hash and Alex Lihs were also in the top 10.

5. Shenandoah 107 - Luke Daoust was 12th to lead the Mustangs.

Essex No Team Score - Tony Racine finished 10th.

Plattsmouth Invitational

8. Sidney 154 - Carter Buttry was 27th to lead the Cowboys

Volleyball

Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-11)

Johnson-Brock 3 Sidney 1