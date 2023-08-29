Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Cross Country
Shenandoah Early Bird
2. Clarinda 53 - Raenna Henke took 2nd to lead the Cardinals. Riley King and Elaina Hesse were also in the top 10.
Shenandoah No Team Score - Hailey Egbert finished 3rd
Essex No Team Score - Ella Sandahl finished 27th
Plattsmouth Invitational
Sidney No Team Score - Alexis Barrett was 36th
Boys Cross Country
Shenandoah Early Bird
1. Clarinda 27 - Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner finished 1-2 for the Cardinals. Hayden Hash and Alex Lihs were also in the top 10.
People are also reading…
5. Shenandoah 107 - Luke Daoust was 12th to lead the Mustangs.
Essex No Team Score - Tony Racine finished 10th.
Plattsmouth Invitational
8. Sidney 154 - Carter Buttry was 27th to lead the Cowboys
Volleyball
Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-11)
Johnson-Brock 3 Sidney 1