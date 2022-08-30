 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Aug. 30

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Shenandoah 3 Glenwood 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-21)

Sidney 3 Johnson-Brock 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14)

Boys Cross Country

Plattsmouth Invitational

Sidney - No team score - led by Flynt Bell, 48th

