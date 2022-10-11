 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Oct. 11

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Clarinda 3 Shenandoah 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15)

Stanton 3 Essex 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-18)

Sidney 3 Griswold 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)

