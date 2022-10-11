Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 Shenandoah 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15)
Stanton 3 Essex 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-18)
Sidney 3 Griswold 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 Shenandoah 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15)
Stanton 3 Essex 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-18)
Sidney 3 Griswold 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-22)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The path to the state volleyball tournament is now known across the state as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional volle…
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies dropped a 3-0 home decision in Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Oct. 6, but Fillies head coach Toni Co…
The Essex Trojanettes welcomed one of the top volleyball teams in northwest Missouri to Essex Thursday, Oct. 6, and saw the East Atchison Wolv…
The Shenandoah Fillies made the trip to Denison and earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference road sweep of the Monarchs Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Shenandoah school board officially added girls wrestling as an athletic team for the 2022-2023 season during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 10.
SIDNEY – The St. Albert Falcons scored 37 points in a span of less than 12 minutes, mostly in the second quarter, in a 56-23 win over Sidney F…
Shenandoah High School has canceled the remainder of its 2022 varsity football season, Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday.
The Essex Trojanettes earned their third volleyball win of the season with a road sweep of Iowa School for the Deaf Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Shenandoah and Clarinda now know their opponents for the Class 2A state qualifying cross country meet to take place Thursday, Oct. 20, in Shenandoah.
The Essex Trojanettes just missed an opportunity to play an additional match at the Wayne Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Oct. 8, as they fini…