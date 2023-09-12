Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-16)
Clarinda 3 Atlantic 0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-8)
Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-21)
Sidney 3 East Mills 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-17)
