Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Atlantic 3 Clarinda 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-18
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0 (25-19, 25-21, 27-25)
Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21)
Sidney 3 East Mills 2 (26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8)
The Sidney Cowgirls earned possibly their most impressive win of the young season Thursday, Sept. 8, beating defending state champion Falls Ci…
Thursday Scoreboard
Stanton/Essex gave Nolan Grebin most of the snaps at quarterback and he threw for four touchdowns in a 34-24 Viking home win over East Union F…
The Shenandoah Fillies won three of their four matches at their home volleyball tournament Saturday, Sept. 10, but their one loss came in the …
The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble securing their second Corner Conference win of the season, winning 3-0 at Essex Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Essex volleyball team earned their first Corner Conference win of the season as part of a triangular in Hamburg Monday, Sept. 12.
The Shenandoah offense couldn’t find any sustained success and Atlantic’s ground game wore down the Mustang defense in a 26-0 Trojan victory F…
Saturday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowboys fell way behind early and lost 55-6 at Earlham in their first road game of the season Friday, Sept. 9.