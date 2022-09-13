 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 13

  • 0
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Tuesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Atlantic 3 Clarinda 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-18

Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0 (25-19, 25-21, 27-25)

Fremont-Mills 3 Essex 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21)

Sidney 3 East Mills 2 (26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sidney volleyball sweeps Essex

Sidney volleyball sweeps Essex

The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble securing their second Corner Conference win of the season, winning 3-0 at Essex Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Recommended for you