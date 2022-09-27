Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0 (25-8, 29-27, 25-23)
Red Oak 3 Shenandoah 1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11)
Griswold 2 Essex 0 (21-6, 21-4)
Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-16)
Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0 (25-8, 29-27, 25-23)
Red Oak 3 Shenandoah 1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11)
Griswold 2 Essex 0 (21-6, 21-4)
Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-16)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shenandoah High School has canceled the remainder of its 2022 varsity football season, Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday.
The Sidney Cowgirls gave up a total of nine points in rolling to a 3-0 Corner Conference volleyball win at Hamburg Thursday, Sept. 22.
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah football team turned the ball over nine times and had no answer for whoever Clarke put on the field as the Indians…
The Sidney volleyball team didn’t drop a set in pool play, but lost to a familiar foe in the semifinals of the Bedford Tournament Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Sidney Cowgirls are the top seed in next week’s Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament.
Friday Scoreboard
Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the Class B Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 20, on…
The Shenandoah Fillies had two very different results, but both ended in losses Tuesday, Sept. 20, at a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball trian…
The Shenandoah boys finished fourth and the Shenandoah girls sixth at the Tri-Center Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 22, at Quail R…
Saturday Scoreboard