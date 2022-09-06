 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Harlan 3 Shenandoah 1

Clarinda 3 Denison 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18)

Kuemper 3 Clarinda 0 (25-13, 28-26, 25-17)

Sidney 3 Essex 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-10)

Girls Cross Country

Clarinda Invitational

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

2. Clarinda 44 - led by Mayson Hartley (2nd) and Raenna Henke (3rd)

8. Shenandoah 188 - led by Hailey Egbert (22nd)

Essex No team score - led by Riley King (17th)

Boys Cross Country

Clarinda Invitational

People are also reading…

1. Clarinda 64 - led by Treyton Schaapherder (3rd) and Kyle Wagoner (4th)

6. Shenandoah 125 - led by Alex Razee (5th)

7. Essex 209 - led by Tony Racine (16th)

Treynor Invitational

Sidney - No team score - led by Flynt Bell (33rd)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Recommended for you