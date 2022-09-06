Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Harlan 3 Shenandoah 1
Clarinda 3 Denison 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18)
Kuemper 3 Clarinda 0 (25-13, 28-26, 25-17)
Sidney 3 Essex 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-10)
Girls Cross Country
Clarinda Invitational
2. Clarinda 44 - led by Mayson Hartley (2nd) and Raenna Henke (3rd)
8. Shenandoah 188 - led by Hailey Egbert (22nd)
Essex No team score - led by Riley King (17th)
Boys Cross Country
Clarinda Invitational
1. Clarinda 64 - led by Treyton Schaapherder (3rd) and Kyle Wagoner (4th)
6. Shenandoah 125 - led by Alex Razee (5th)
7. Essex 209 - led by Tony Racine (16th)
Treynor Invitational
Sidney - No team score - led by Flynt Bell (33rd)