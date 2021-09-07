Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 7

Tuesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Clarinda 3 Denison 1 (25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-14)
Kuemper 3 Clarinda 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-15)
Harlan 3 Shenandoah 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-10)
Sidney 3 Essex 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-11)
Girls Cross Country
Clarinda Meet
1. Clarinda 31 - led by Mayson Hartley (2nd in 21:17)
Shenandoah No Team Score - led by Christene Johnson (18th in 25:54)
Essex No Team Score - led by Tori Sample (26th in 27:03)
Treynor Meet
Sidney No Team Score - led by Grace Zach (47th in 31:34)
Boys Cross Country
Clarinda Meet
1. Clarinda 56 - led by Kyle Wagoner (4th in 18:34)
4. Shenandoah 75 - led by Alex Razee (5th in 18:38)
Essex No Team Score - led by Tony Racine (17th in 20:02)
Treynor Meet
5. Sidney 142 - led by Cole Jorgenson (4th in 18:27)