Fall Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Wednesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Class 3A Region 3 Semifinal
Van Meter 3 Clarinda 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-15)
Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinal
Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-13)
