Fall Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Wednesday Scoreboard

Volleyball

Class 3A Region 3 Semifinal

Van Meter 3 Clarinda 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-15)

Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinal

Sidney 3 Fremont-Mills 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-13)

