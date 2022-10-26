Fall Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Class 1A Region 2 Final
Ankeny Christian 3 Sidney 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-23)
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wednesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Class 1A Region 2 Final
Ankeny Christian 3 Sidney 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-23)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tony Racine and Riley King again led the Essex cross country teams Thursday, Oct. 20, at a Class 1A state qualifying meet at Lake Icaria, nort…
SIDNEY — The Sidney volleyball team advanced to its second straight regional final with a 3-0 home win over East Mills Monday, Oct. 24, in a C…
Monday Scoreboard
Wednesday Preview
SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah sophomore Hailey Egbert qualified for her first state cross country meet by placing 12th Thursday, Oct. 20, at a Class…
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods.
Two Sidney Cowboys competed at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Lake Icaria, north of Corning, hosted by Southwest Valley Thursday, Oct. 20.
ATLANTIC — The Shenandoah volleyball team was in a battle, splitting the first two sets with Atlantic Monday, Oct. 17, in the first round of t…
The Sidney Cowgirls made quick work of Fremont-Mills Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal, beating the Knights 25-17, 25-8 …
Ashley Smith is the new girls basketball coach at Sidney.