Fall Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
Volleyball
Tri-Center 3 Sidney 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-14)
COUNCIL BLUFFS – Two of the top small school volleyball programs in the state over the last several years matched up Monday, Oct. 25, and prod…
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls won a close first set and then rolled in the next two for a 3-0 regional volleyball tournament win over Stanton W…
The Stanton/Essex Vikings saw their football season end with a 55-20 loss at Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round of the Class 8-Player…
Wednesday Preview
CORNING – Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson will finish his cross country career at the state meet.
Shenandoah sophomore Alex Razee had the highest district finish for a Shenandoah athlete since 2014, taking fifth at the Class 2A state qualif…
MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls are back on top of the Corner Conference.
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
The Shenandoah Mustangs will play one additional football game this season.
