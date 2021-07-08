 Skip to main content
Fantastic outing by Spangler gives Mustangs senior night win
Jade Spangler, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Jade Spangler ranges to keep the ball out of the outfield Tuesday, June 22, during Shenandoah's loss to Glenwood. Spangler would make the play at first for the out.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

On a night when Shenandoah baseball honored its seven seniors, it was a freshman who stole the show in leading the Mustangs to a 5-0 win over Lenox Tuesday, July 6.

Jade Spangler threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out six. He was also very efficient, throwing just 73 pitches. Braden Knight recorded the final out on the mound as the Mustangs improved to 7-20 on the season heading into the district tournament, which starts Saturday.

Camden Lorimor and Couper Gile led the offense with two hits each with Lorimor and Carter Ruzek both driving in two runs. Lorimor and Braden Knight both had doubles.

Knight and Hunter Dukes both scored two runs against a Lenox team that had won 10 of its last 11. The Tigers fell to 18-11 with the loss.

