Fast start by AHSTW dooms Cowboys on Homecoming
Fast start by AHSTW dooms Cowboys on Homecoming

Cole Stenzel, Sidney

Sidney senior Cole Stenzel looks for open space against Earlham's defense Friday, Sept. 16, during a Cowboy district loss.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The AHSTW Vikings put up 21 first quarter points and coasted to a 44-6 win over Sidney at Sidney’s Homecoming game Friday, Oct. 1.

After the Vikings scored three first quarter touchdowns to lead 21-0, Sidney running back Cole Stenzel had a 13 yard touchdown run keeping Sidney within 28-6 at halftime.

AHSTW scored 10 points in the third quarter and added a touchdown in the final quarter to complete the scoring.

Stenzel rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries and also completed a 44 yard pass to Garett Phillips.

Matthew Benedict completed five of 17 passes for 42 yards for Sidney with Phillips making three receptions for a total of 68 yards to lead Cowboy receiving group.

Conner Behrends led the Sidney defense with 5.5 tackles while Stenzel had 4.5 to go with 1.5 tackles for loss. Phillips finished with four tackles, Brexton Roberts had 3.5 and Nik Peters and Jeramiah Ballan both had three.

Sidney fell to 1-5 on the season and 0-5 in Class A District 7. The district finale is next for the Cowboys as they’ll travel to St. Albert Friday. The Falcons haven’t won a game yet this season.

