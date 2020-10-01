Fast start by Knights dooms Fillies in home finale

Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock mostly liked what she saw from her team in dealing with one of the top programs in the area.

“You take those first 10 points away from Kuemper and we did a nice job,” said Comstock. “We transitioned that momentum into game two. I told them in the locker room that I can’t complain about game two. We did a nice job from hitters to setters to passers and serving.”

Comstock was especially pleased with her play in the back row.

“Our back row did a great job. They are getting the best passes they have had in the last few years,” said Comstock, “and they are consistent. I’m proud of the girls in the back row with serve receive. They are working really hard. We went back to the basics in practice and they are doing a nice job.”

Sidda Rodewald led the back row with 10 digs. Brooklen Black added five while Bailey Maher and Macee Blank finished with four each. Kate Lantz finished with two.