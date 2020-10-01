Fast start by Knights dooms Fillies in home finale

SHENANDOAH – Kuemper Catholic started fast and ended strong in earning a road sweep of Shenandoah volleyball, Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Game scores were 25-11, 25-21 and 25-11.
The Knights scored the first 11 points of the match. Junior Kenzie Schon served four aces. The Knights mixed in a few winners and took advantage of a few Fillies errors to take control of the set.
A Kuemper error ended the early run and then the Fillies were right with Kuemper from there through the entire second set and into the third.
The Knights scored five of the final six points of the first set for the 25-11 finish.
Three Jasmine Rogers kills gave the Fillies an early 3-1 lead in the second set. Their last lead was at 4-3 on a Caroline Rogers kill, but the Fillies never let Kuemper get out of reach in the second set.
The Knights led 11-7, but Shenandoah tied it again at 14. Kuemper gradually extended the advantage to 21-17, but the Fillies scored the next two on a Rogers kill and a Cassidy Morris ace. The teams traded points to 22-20, but the Knights scored the next two to put it away.
Shenandoah never led in the third set, but stayed close for a little while. A 5-0 run gave the Knights a 13-6 edge and they continued to pull away from there.
Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock mostly liked what she saw from her team in dealing with one of the top programs in the area.
“You take those first 10 points away from Kuemper and we did a nice job,” said Comstock. “We transitioned that momentum into game two. I told them in the locker room that I can’t complain about game two. We did a nice job from hitters to setters to passers and serving.”
Comstock was especially pleased with her play in the back row.
“Our back row did a great job. They are getting the best passes they have had in the last few years,” said Comstock, “and they are consistent. I’m proud of the girls in the back row with serve receive. They are working really hard. We went back to the basics in practice and they are doing a nice job.”
Sidda Rodewald led the back row with 10 digs. Brooklen Black added five while Bailey Maher and Macee Blank finished with four each. Kate Lantz finished with two.
“Sidda is doing an amazing job as the libero,” said Comstock. “She was going in for a couple different girls. Macee Blank started a little rocky, but she snapped out of it. She has a nice pass and freezes well. Bailey has come out of her shell this year and has done a good job with serve receive passing and covering tips. Olivia does a nice job getting around the block and she listens well. Mia does a nice job on the right side when the ball is hit cross into the deep corner.”
The Fillies offense did some good things at times, but Comstock said they aren’t consistent enough yet.
“We have to do a better job of the setters connecting with the hitters and the hitters making better judgment choices,” said Comstock. “We kept telling them set to the outside and hit line. It was there all night. When we did that and followed the game plan, we scored.”
Cassidy Morris and Jasmine Rogers led the offense with five kills each. Rogers also had three blocks. Lantz added four kills while Mia Parker and Caroline Rogers both had two. Black set up 14 assists and Parker added four.
The Fillies were 96 percent from the service line.
The Fillies travel to St. Albert Thursday. Saturday’s scheduled tournament at Thomas Jefferson has been canceled. Comstock said they just need to keep getting better every day.
“We’re getting there and will continue to improve,” said Comstock, “and when it’s the right time to peak it will be the right time for us.”
Shenandoah fell to 3-14 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Kuemper’s record improved to 14-7 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!