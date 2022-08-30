Fast start gives Mustang football season opening road win

The Shenandoah Mustangs started the season in style with four first quarter touchdowns and coasted from there for a 36-24 win at Missouri Valley Friday, Aug. 26.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Scamman, in his first game leading the offense, completed eight of 10 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores were long ones as Brody Cullin hauled in a 69-yard scoring catch and Jade Spangler scored on a 53-yard

catch and run.

Cullin caught two passes for 87 yards on the game and Blake Herold finished with three catches for 90 yards.

A season after the Mustangs struggled running the football, Beau Gardner and Jayden Dickerson combined to find success in the opener. Dickerson rushed for 96 yards on 12 carries and the only Mustang touchdown after the opening quarter. Gardner scored one of the four first quarter touchdowns on the ground and was just behind Dickerson with 95 yards on 16 carries.

Gage Sample had a fumble recovery for a touchdown for Shenandoah and Seth Zwickel kicked a 26-yard field goal for the other Mustang points in the game.

Herold led the Shenandoah defense with 9.5 tackles. Spangler added 7.5 and Gardner finished with seven to go with 3.5 tackles for loss. Tysen Shaw and Dickerson added 4.5 tackles each for a Mustang defense that forced three turnovers in the game.

Shenandoah comes home for its final two non-district games, starting Friday against a Nodaway Valley team that lost 54-0 to Mount Ayr to open the season.