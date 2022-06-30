 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast start leads Trojanettes to fifth Corner win

Kyndra Gray, Essex

Essex sophomore Kyndra Gray prepares to toss the ball back to her pitcher during a Trojanette home win over Sidney Monday, June 20.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

A six-run first inning was all the Essex Trojanettes needed to wrap up the regular season with a home conference win in beating East Mills 8-4 Wednesday, June 29.

Essex baseball also hosted the Wolverines, but lost 18-1 in four innings.

The win for the Trojanettes ended their season with an even 5-5 record in Corner Conference play, good for third place overall.

After the big opening frame, the Trojanettes added single runs in the third and fifth innings to lead 8-0 before seeing East Mills cut the lead in half in the sixth.

Stats from the game will be added here when available.

Essex baseball gave up six runs in both of the first two innings, putting themselves in a 12-1 hole after two. East Mills added a run in the third and then five in the fourth to end the game after four innings.

Essex stats will be added here when available.

The Trojans wrap up the regular season at 0-13 overall and 0-10 in the Corner Conference. They open district play Saturday at Woodbine.

The Trojanettes improved to 6-14 overall and open postseason play Friday at Orient-Macksburg.

