Fast start lifts Fremont-Mills past Trojanettes

ESSEX — The Essex Trojanettes gave up big runs at the beginning of both halves, leading to a 60-23 home loss to Fremont-Mills Friday, Dec. 2, in Corner Conference girls basketball play.

The beginning of the game was the worst part of the evening for the Trojanettes, as they gave up the game’s first 20 points to the Knights, who were playing their first game of the season. Essex head coach Logan Sampers said they struggled with Fremont-Mills’ full court pressure.

“We hadn’t seen their man press,” Sampers said. “We had to recollect and ran (our press breaker) a little different than we usually do, but that seemed to work and after that stretch we settled down.”

Essex’s best stretch of the night was right after the initial run as the Trojanettes scored the game’s next 10 points over a span of 2 minutes, 22 seconds, stretching between the first two quarters.

“After they were up 20 we called a timeout and had it back at 10,” Sampers said. “We got some buckets to go and that gave us a spark to get through the first half.”

Four different Trojanettes scored on that initial run. After the Trojanettes closed to within 20-10 at the 6:41 mark of the second quarter, Fremont-Mills was able to push the lead back up to 18 by halftime at 33-15.

The second half was a tough one offensively for Essex as the Trojanettes weren’t able to score until a Tori Burns 3-pointer at the 7:49 mark of the fourth quarter. Brooke Burns added a basket nearly a minute later, but Essex still trailed 46-20.

“We got some good looks,” Sampers said, “some layups and some open shots that just didn’t go in. It was our third game this week, but that was the story all week that shots just aren’t falling.”

Brooke Burns led Essex’s scoring attack with seven points. Tori Burns added five points and pulled down five rebounds. Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain contributed four points each, with Baker collecting five rebounds and three steals and Swain finishing with three rebounds. Addy Resh scored three points for Essex and Brianne Johnson ended the game with three rebounds.

The loss ended a 1-2 opening week for the Trojanettes and Sampers said after one week, simply shooting better would help out quite a bit.

“The girls are working hard,” Sampers said. “I was impressed with our defense (Friday). We rebounded pretty well. We just need to get the ball in the bucket.”