The Sidney volleyball team won its first set of the night Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Johnson-Brock, Neb., but the Eagles took the next three 25-20, 25-16 and 25-22, to earn the 3-1 win.

Lilly Peters led the Sidney attack with seven kills. Eve Brumbaugh and Macey Graham weren’t far behind with five each. Addy Haning contributed four kills and Fallon Sheldon three as freshman setter Addyson Foster distributed 21 assists.

Sheldon led the front row defense with three blocks while three Cowgirls reached double digit digs out of the back row. Brumbaugh led the team with 13 while Peters and Gabi Jacobs added 10 each. Foster contributed eight.

Sheldon served three of Sidney’s four aces as the Cowgirls served at an 87% efficiency.

The Cowgirls dropped to 1-3 with the loss. They start Corner Conference play Thursday at Stanton.