Lilly Peters placed in both throwing events to lead the Sidney track and field teams Tuesday, April 18, at the Robert A. Roh/Falls City Sacred Heart Irish Invitational, which was held in Syracuse, Nebraska.

Peters finished second in the discus with a best throw of an even 103 feet and fourth in the shot put at 30-9, helping the Cowgirls score 19 points to place 10th.

The Sidney boys had a pair of third-place finishes in the jumps to place 12th overall with 13 points.

Ethan Peters finished third in the long jump for the Cowboys with a best leap of 18-10, while Aiden Stenzel cleared 5-6 to finish third in the high jump.

The Cowboys also crossed the finish line sixth in the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 49.20 seconds with the team of Peters, Braedon Godfread, Tate Mount and Chace Wallace.

Paycee Holmes added a third-place leap for the Sidney girls in the long jump at 15-7.5.

The Cowgirls were also sixth in the 4x100 meter relay. Th eteam of Macey Graham, Holmes, Haning and Alyssa Melvin finished in 56.26.

Next for both Sidney teams is a trip to Southwest Valley Thursday.

Full Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 10. Sidney 19.

100-meter dash: Macey Graham 14.95.

400-meter dash: Addy Haning 1:09.85.

Long jump: 3. Paycee Holmes 15-7.5; Alyssa Melvin 13-7.5.

Shot put: 4. Lilly Peters 30-9; Kaelyn Surrell 26-5.

Discus: 2. Lilly Peters 103-0; Macey Graham 66-7.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Macey Graham, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Alyssa Melvin) 56.26.

Boys

Team scoring: 12. Sidney 13.

100-meter dash: Ethan Peters 12.13; Chace Wallace 13.37.

200-meter dash: Austin Lang 29.28; Mavryc Morgan 33.14.

1,600-meter run: Andreas Buttry 5:30.96; Flynt Bell 5:44.80.

High jump: 3. Aiden Stenzel 5-6.

Long jump: 3. Ethan Peters 18-10.

Shot put: Nik Peters 34-11; Mason Dovel 34-9.

Discus: Nik Peters 105-10; Mason Dovel 103-9.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Tate Mount, Chace Wallace) 49.20.

4x800 meter relay: Sidney 10:37.68.