Lilly Peters placed in both throwing events to lead the Sidney track and field teams Tuesday, April 18, at the Robert A. Roh/Falls City Sacred Heart Irish Invitational, which was held in Syracuse, Nebraska.
Peters finished second in the discus with a best throw of an even 103 feet and fourth in the shot put at 30-9, helping the Cowgirls score 19 points to place 10th.
The Sidney boys had a pair of third-place finishes in the jumps to place 12th overall with 13 points.
Ethan Peters finished third in the long jump for the Cowboys with a best leap of 18-10, while Aiden Stenzel cleared 5-6 to finish third in the high jump.
The Cowboys also crossed the finish line sixth in the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 49.20 seconds with the team of Peters, Braedon Godfread, Tate Mount and Chace Wallace.
People are also reading…
Paycee Holmes added a third-place leap for the Sidney girls in the long jump at 15-7.5.
The Cowgirls were also sixth in the 4x100 meter relay. Th eteam of Macey Graham, Holmes, Haning and Alyssa Melvin finished in 56.26.
Next for both Sidney teams is a trip to Southwest Valley Thursday.
Full Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)
Girls
Team scoring: 10. Sidney 19.
100-meter dash: Macey Graham 14.95.
400-meter dash: Addy Haning 1:09.85.
Long jump: 3. Paycee Holmes 15-7.5; Alyssa Melvin 13-7.5.
Shot put: 4. Lilly Peters 30-9; Kaelyn Surrell 26-5.
Discus: 2. Lilly Peters 103-0; Macey Graham 66-7.
4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Macey Graham, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Alyssa Melvin) 56.26.
Boys
Team scoring: 12. Sidney 13.
100-meter dash: Ethan Peters 12.13; Chace Wallace 13.37.
200-meter dash: Austin Lang 29.28; Mavryc Morgan 33.14.
1,600-meter run: Andreas Buttry 5:30.96; Flynt Bell 5:44.80.
High jump: 3. Aiden Stenzel 5-6.
Long jump: 3. Ethan Peters 18-10.
Shot put: Nik Peters 34-11; Mason Dovel 34-9.
Discus: Nik Peters 105-10; Mason Dovel 103-9.
4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Braedon Godfread, Tate Mount, Chace Wallace) 49.20.
4x800 meter relay: Sidney 10:37.68.