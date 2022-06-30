Fillie seniors roll on senior night

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah softball’s three seniors had the kind of senior night game you want to have in a 13-3 win over Southwest Valley Wednesday, June 29.

Brooklen Black, Sara Morales and Reese Spiegel combined for eight hits, including two doubles, six runs scored, four RBIs and three stolen bases and helped the team earn their 12th win of the season. Spiegel said it was a fun night.

“It was definitely a once in a lifetime experience, Spiegel said. “All three of us were excited and pumped up coming off the last two nights with a win over Harlan and another (Tuesday), so everybody was motivated and ready to get the bats going.”

Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said it was a great senior night for three great people to have on the team.

“All three of them are great leaders and without a doubt we’ll miss all three,” Burdorf said. “They have put in the time and effort the last four years. They hardly ever missed a winter workout and they come to practice and are leaders on and off the field.”

In all, six of the nine Shenandoah starters combined to put up 16 hits in the game.

“We had a couple of big innings when the bats came through,” Burdorf said. “I loved the hustle out of the box. We had a couple hustle doubles and all of the seniors hit the ball hard. Jenna (Burdorf) came through with the RBI single to win it and Caroline Rogers also had a really good night. I like how we’re swinging the bat right now.”

Black, Spiegel, Rogers and Burdorf all had three hits each with Black scoring four times and driving in two runs. Spiegel and Burdorf both scored twice and drove in a run and Rogers scored once and drove in one. Morales and Peyton Athen added two hits each with Athen driving in two runs. Lynnae Green also drove in two runs.

“You can see the confidence is continuing to grow,” Coach Burdorf said. “I’m confident in every girl right now and they are going to the plate confident.”

The Fillies scored twice in the first inning, but the Timberwolves tied the game with single runs in the second and third. Shenandoah then went off for six runs in the third inning, added one in the fifth and then four in the sixth to end the game early.

All three Southwest Valley runs were unearned against Athen, who pitched all six innings for the Fillies and struck out seven.

“We gave them unearned runs, but (Peyton) filled the zone and made them put the ball in play and she did an excellent job doing that. That’s what our pitching is, it’s about filling the zone and playing defense.”

The Fillies improved to 12-17 on the season and next wrap up the regular season Thursday with a home doubleheader against Lewis Central. They are then off until Wednesday, July 6, when they travel to Atlantic for a first round regional tournament game.

“We need to keep the energy going, stay motivated and just have fun,” Spiegel said.