Fillie softball season ends with close loss at Atlantic

Shenandoah senior Reese Spiegel gave the Fillies the early lead with a two-run single in the first inning, but Atlantic took the lead in the second inning and kept it the rest of the way in a 6-4 Trojan win Wednesday, July 6, in the first round of the Class 3A Region 4 Softball Tournament.

Shenandoah’s season ended with a 13-19 record, while Atlantic won its 22nd game of the season and advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinal.

The Fillies loaded the bases in the top of the first on two walks and a Caroline Rogers single, and then Spiegel came up with two outs and singled to score Jenna Burdorf and Lynnae Green.

Atlantic got one run back in the home first and then scored three times in the second on four singles and a Shenandoah error, the only Fillies error of the game.

Burdorf crossed the plate again in the third inning. She singled, went to third on Green’s single and then scored on Morales’ single. Burdorf also scored in the seventh when she led off with a walk, advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on a pair of wild pitches.

The Fillies had at least one base runner in every inning except the second, but left seven on base including four in scoring position. The top six Fillies in the batting order: Brooklen Black, Burdorf, Green, Rogers, Morales and Spiegel, all had one hit.

Burdorf took the loss in the circle for Shenandoah. She struck out two Trojans and gave up 11 hits, one walk and six runs, three earned.

Black, Morales and Spiegel are the three Shenandoah seniors who exit the program.